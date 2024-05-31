Mast General Store to support Land Trust Day

Mast General Store downtown will observe Land Trust Day on Saturday, June 1, by donating 20% of sales to the Foothills Land Conservancy.

In a promotion, Mast General’s blog noted: “Many of us benefit from the work of a land conservation group without even knowing it – like when we are taking a hike on a local trail, riding a bike on a greenway or enjoying a picnic at a park.

Mast General Store, 402 S. Gay Street, will have Foothills representatives at the store and will make the donation at day’s end. The store is a fun place to visit and shop, offering name brands like L.L. Bean and täōs footbeds (aka shoes).