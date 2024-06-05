Tennessee Valley Fair’s Kickoff to Summer: June 8

Come to the Tennessee Valley Fair’s Kickoff to Summer on Saturday, June 8, 2024, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center.
The event is free but bring cash/credit card for food, drinks and other vendors.
Planned entertainment will include:
- Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue
- Bounce House Inflatables
- Foam Pit
- Yard Games
- Giant Cornhole, Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four
- Face painting by Party WOW
- Airbrush by Joyful Airbrush
- Appearances by Jasper the Rooster and Fairests of the Fair
