Tennessee Valley Fair’s Kickoff to Summer: June 8

Come to the Tennessee Valley Fair’s Kickoff to Summer on Saturday, June 8, 2024, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center.

The event is free but bring cash/credit card for food, drinks and other vendors.

Planned entertainment will include:

Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue

Bounce House Inflatables

Foam Pit

Yard Games

Giant Cornhole, Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four

Face painting by Party WOW

Airbrush by Joyful Airbrush

Appearances by Jasper the Rooster and Fairests of the Fair

Follow here for more information.

