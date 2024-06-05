Tennessee Valley Fair’s Kickoff to Summer: June 8

Susan EspirituOur Town Youth

Come to the Tennessee Valley Fair’s Kickoff to Summer on Saturday, June 8, 2024, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center.

The event is free but bring cash/credit card for food, drinks and other vendors.

Planned entertainment will include:

  • Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue
  • Bounce House Inflatables
  • Foam Pit
  • Yard Games
  • Giant Cornhole, Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four
  • Face painting by Party WOW
  • Airbrush by Joyful Airbrush
  • Appearances by Jasper the Rooster and Fairests of the Fair

Follow here for more information.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *