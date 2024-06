Support the West High Rebels state champion football team, Saturday, June 8, 8-10 a.m. at Aubrey’s Papermill, 6005 Brookvale Lane, Knoxville.

Enjoy a delicious all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast for only $5 per person! No reservations required!

