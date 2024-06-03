Tennessee baseball advances to NCAA super regional

Top-ranked Tennessee hit five home runs and smashed Southern Miss, 12-3, in the NCAA regional baseball tournament finals at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on June 2, 2024.

The final score reads like a rout but the visiting Golden Eagles were ahead 3-2 in the fifth inning. The Vols responded with 10 unanswered runs.

Tennessee defeated Northern Kentucky, 9-4, and Indiana, 12-6, in earlier games. The UT season record is 53-11.

The victory lifts the Vols into the super regional beginning this weekend in Knoxville. They’ll play the winner of the East Carolina-Evansville game on Friday or Saturday. Television officials will help the NCAA decide.

Cal Stark hit two home runs and Kavares Tears, Dyland Dreiling and Dean Curley slugged one each. Nate Snead earned the pitching victory with 13 outs of scoreless relief.