Gary Harmon isn’t crazy about his uniform, but since it’s a Santa suit, he doesn’t want to complain too much.

“I’m looking forward to doing it again,” says Harmon of his annual gig.

Harmon volunteers as Santa at Toy Tech, an event for children with disabilities hosted by the nonprofit Spark, 116 Childress St., in South Knoxville. Spark’s mission is to connect people with disabilities to assistive technology that helps them live more independently, whether that’s a wheelchair, a laptop computer or a toy that has an adapted switch that they can operate, even if they can’t use their own hands.

Toy Tech will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2024, 4-6 p.m. Harmon will gift each child with a toy, and attendees will get to enjoy pizza from South Coast Pizza on Sevier Avenue and Little Caesar’s on Cumberland Avenue. Executive Director Mary Thom Adams expects a crowd of about 100, including the kids, their parents and other caretakers, and siblings. Attendance is free; call 865-219-0130 for information.

Toy Tech began when Spark was still known by its original name, East Tennessee Technology Access Center. The center was launched in 1988 by a group of parents who foresaw that technology was going to be key to their children navigating the world.

Spark’s focus has shifted a bit through the years and now emphasizes the distribution of used durable medical equipment, but it also helps seniors and persons of low income obtain and train on digital devices and provides equipment and support for children with special needs.

Playing is critical for children with disabilities because it teaches them to socialize and challenges them to push themselves physically and intellectually, in addition to having fun.

Harmon, a retired Knox County Schools teacher, a parent of two and a fourth-time St. Nick, is perfectly cast as Santa, even though he’s trimmer and less hirsute than the usual image of the beloved icon. He comes across convincingly, despite the fact that amniotic band syndrome caused him to be born with no feet and truncated hands.

“I think most of them believe I’m Santa,” says Harmon, who has also volunteered at Spark as a speaker, a programmer and a tour guide. But there are always skeptics, such as the little boy who told him, “I know you’re not Santa. You’re a fake.”

Harmon responded by quizzing, “Remember last year when your mom put out milk and cookies for Santa? Who ate them?”

The boy was stunned, but his guilty conscience made him utter: “I did.”

Is Harmon psychic? No, just a parent.

The boy’s older sister continued to pester “Santa Gary.”

“I know you’re fake,” she sneered.

“You know what Christmas is?” Harmon replied. She said, “To celebrate the birth of Christ.”

Said Harmon, “It’s a season where we are reminded that God loves us. And it is all our jobs to be Santa Claus. So, I told her to find somebody to be nice to for Christmas, because she’s now Santa Claus, too.”

