Sevier County and Oak Ridge were trading touchdowns late in their high scoring, back-and-forth Class 5A semifinal game Friday night on Blankenship Field when Smoky Bears coach Todd Loveday decided he needed to roll the dice.

And much like Loveday has done throughout the playoffs, he made the right call.

Sevier County had just scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cooper Newman to wide receiver Roman Gibbons to go up 38-34 with 7:34 left to play.

Sevier County’s Taylor Madison then executed a perfect onside kick that the Smoky Bears recovered at the Oak Ridge 49.

Four plays later Newman tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Parker Newman in the end zone.

Sevier County held on for the wild 45-34 win to advance to the BlueCross Bowl state championship game against Page at 7 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2024, at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

“We felt like we were scoring at the end, but at the same time Oak Ridge was hot,” said Loveday.

“It felt almost like a PlayStation game for a minute. I thought, ‘why not (go for the onside kick)?’ Taylor has been executing it so well in practice, and you play to win, not keep it close.”

The 5A state championship game will feature a rare matchup of 14-0 teams.

Sevier County, which won its only state championship in 1999, is 14-0 for the first time in school history.

“This one is for everybody who has ever worn the purple,” said Loveday.

Runner-up in each of the last three 5A championships, Page improved to 14-0 Friday with a 31-7 win over Springfield (8-6) in its semifinal game.

SMOKY BEARS RALLY

Sevier County trailed 27-17 midway through the third quarter, but Cooper Newman said there was never any panic on the Smoky Bears’ part.

Sevier County ended the game on a 28-7 run.

“At halftime we made the right adjustments and we just took over in the second half,” said Newman.

He threw five more touchdown passes to push his season tally to an incredible 43 TDs.

“What can you say about Cooper Newman?” asked Loveday.

“He might be even better when the game’s on the line.”

Indeed, as Newman was 22-of-29 passing for 321 yards and he seemed to get stronger as the game wore on.

Hayden Akers led Sevier County’s deep pool of receivers with four catches for 137 yards and four touchdowns.

Akers had TD grabs of 32, 7 and 93 yards.

Roman Gibbons had seven catches for 60 yards and a score.

Parker Newman added three receptions for 60 yards and a TD.

“We had multiple receivers step up and Akers was making plays,” said Loveday.

As usual, Cooper Newman said his receivers did their part.

“I’m going to throw it up and give my guys chances,” he said.

“Ten times out of 10 times they’re going to (make plays).”

PRESSLEY, PORTER LEAD OR

Oak Ridge (9-5) held a 20-17 halftime edge due to two monster plays by standout wide receiver Will Pressley.

The junior speedster hauled in touchdown throws of 70 and 80 yards from quarterback Blaine Stansberry to put the Wildcats up at the half.

Pressley finished with four receptions for 171 yards.

“No. 2 (Pressley) is outstanding,” said Loveday.

“Hats off to Oak Ridge. They made some great plays.”

Sophomore running back Damillyan Porter continued his run of great games in the playoffs for Oak Ridge.

Porter ran for 136 yards on 20 carries and scored on a determined 24-yard run with one second remaining to give the Wildcats the halftime lead.

Stansberry had another solid outing, completing 12 of 18 passes for 242 yards and four scores for the Wildcats.

THE WRAP UP

Sevier County racked up 452 yards in total offense to Oak Ridge’s 404.

The Smoky Bears ran for 162 yards and threw for 242.

Nathan Patterson (11 carries, 67 yards) and Tegan Avera (11 carries, 59 yards) paced the Sevier County ground game.

The Smoky Bears got a big defensive play right out of the gate when Jude Costner picked off a Stansberry pass and returned it 37 yards to the Oak Ridge 5 on the Wildcats’ first series.

Gibbons scored on a 2-yard run to put Sevier County up 7-0 with 10:33 to play in the first quarter.

Taylor added a 33-yard field goal by the Smoky Bears in the first quarter.

Oak Ridge enjoyed its biggest lead of the game at 27-17 with 5:21 left in the third quarter when Stansberry hit tight end Malik Howard in the back of the end zone with an 8-yard strike.

