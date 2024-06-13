South Knox apartments grow in value

During the first week of June 2024, 1,446 documents were recorded in the Register’s office. Trust Deeds accounted for 337 and had a total value of $200.9 million. Twelve loans came in with amounts over $1 million. The two largest loans were funded by Walker & Dunlop LLC; the largest was valued at $60.24 million, and the other at $15.13 million. Bellwether Enterprise Mortgage Investments LLC loaned $19.8 million. The others are as follows:

Property sales totaled 271 recordings on the week, including 18 over $1 million. The total value of all Warranty Deeds was $133.92 million. Apartment complexes can be profitable investments, as illustrated in the only commercial property to sell for more than $1 million last week. In 2021, Adelade SPE LLC purchased the Adelade Apartments, which has buildings at 2701 and 2710 Sevier Avenue in South Knoxville. They purchased the properties for $12.4 million in 2021 and last week the apartments were sold to Adelade Free LLC for $17.1 million.

The comparison chart has been updated as of Friday, June 7.

