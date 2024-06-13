Covenant Health’s CIO recognized by Becker’s

Mike Ward, senior vice president and chief information officer of Covenant Health, was recognized on Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2024 list of “133 Hospital and Health System CIOs to Know.”

Becker’s Hospital Review, a national publication focusing on hospital business news for healthcare executives, notes that chief information officers included on this list “are modernizing their hospitals and health systems by implementing new EHR systems, cybersecurity software and telehealth services.”

Ward has been in his leadership role at Covenant Health since 2003. Most recently, he has played an instrumental role in implementing new telehealth services across Covenant Health, including virtual urgent care and Advanced Care at Home. Both services allow patients to receive care in the comfort of their homes.

Ward manages IT infrastructure and cybersecurity for Covenant Health, which encompasses nine acute-care facilities; dozens of specialty clinics for cancer care, rehabilitation and behavioral health centers; over 90 physician clinics and a local data center. Because of his leadership, Covenant Health is frequently recognized for excellence in IT and cybersecurity initiatives.

To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/133-cios-to-know-2024.html.