Winter often comes with scratchy throats, but how can you tell the difference between a sore throat versus strep throat? Because symptoms often overlap, differentiating between sore and strep throat can be challenging. But there are distinguishing factors.

“Strep can present in a variety of ways. The most common symptoms with strep are fever, sore throat and fatigue,” said Justin McGoldrick M.D., medical affairs and graduate medical education officer for Covenant Health. “But you may also have a headache, stomachache or swollen glands in your neck.”

Sore Throat Symptoms

Viral sore throats are typically accompanied by common cold symptoms such as:

Runny nose

Red or watery eyes

Sneezing

Hoarse, raspy voice

Cough

“The presence of a cough can help distinguish between sore throat and strep throat. Coughing does not typically accompany strep,” Dr. McGoldrick said.

Strep Throat Symptoms

Strep throat symptoms tend to be more severe, often with sudden onset. Symptoms may include:

Sudden sore throat

Red and swollen tonsils with white spots

Pain when swallowing

Fever (101 degrees or higher)

Swollen neck glands

Loss of appetite

Headache

Abdominal pain

Read our entire article on several throat issues and their differences: here.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Covenant Health is a community-owned, healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has more than 11,000 caregivers, clinicians, and dedicated employees and volunteers.