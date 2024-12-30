The woman who ran the Beaver Dam Day Care Center until she retired at age 80, Ruby Lee Floyd, has died. She was 94.

The youngest of 10 children, she grew up in Rock Ridge, North Carolina. She and husband, Bill Floyd, settled in Knoxville (later Halls Crossroads), joining Beaver Dam Baptist Church and raising three children.

She started working as a teacher at the Beaver Dam Day Care Center in 1970. Later she was named director and she stayed until 2010.

“Ruby’s dedication touched generations of families, with parents, children and grandchildren all benefiting from her care,” says the obituary (here).

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home, Halls Chapel, followed by a memorial service.