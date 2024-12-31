Pat Wright never forgot her raising.

“The childhood experiences of being in a large family group with limited resources gave Pat the drive to be an inspiration and example of perseverance knowing hard work leads to the fulfillment of dreams,” states her obituary (here).

Pat and Dave Wright made the perfect couple and he was holding her hand when she died on Christmas Eve at age 78. After military service and a career at AT&T, Dave stepped out of his comfort zone to enter politics, serving eight years on Knox County Commission and another eight in the state legislature.

Pat, meanwhile, was Dave’s biggest booster, but she still found time to visit antique sales, buying and selling like the pro she was. Pat Wright worked hard, was loyal to friends and family and will be remembered for her enthusiasm for life and her support of her Gibbs/Corryton community.

Family and friends will meet at 12:15 p.m. Friday January 3, 2025, at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East John Sevier Highway for a 12:30 committal service. The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Clapps Chapel Methodist Church, 7420 Clapps Chapel Road, Corryton, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m.