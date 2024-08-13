Services Saturday for retired professor

Allison Rash Ensor Jr. died August 10, 2024, at age 88. He taught English at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, serving as director of freshman English from 1971-75 and director of undergraduate studies in English from 1988-94. In all, he began teaching at UTK in the summer of 1965 and taught his last class in the fall of 2007.

Dr. Ensor was a Cookeville native who traveled extensively and held various academic appointments. He earned a bachelor’s from Tennessee Tech, a master’s from UT and his doctorate from Indiana University, where he wrote his dissertation on Mark Twain.

As a member of Church Street United Methodist Church, he sang in the Parish Adult Choir for over 50 years and held lay leadership positions at the church. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Anne Lovell Ensor, and their children: Elizabeth “Beth” Ensor (Jeff Byrd) of Knoxville and Edward “Eddie” Ensor (Julie) of Shelbyville, Tennessee.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Church Street United Methodist Church, 900 Henley Street, Knoxville. The full obituary is here.