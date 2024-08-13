Lifelong Learning at Pellissippi State

One of the great aspects of Lifelong Learning classes is taking time to invest in yourself. The world continues to get busier, but you can allow yourself a moment to make sure you are staying in good health.

The complete Fall 2024 Lifelong Learning can be found online but here are some of the LifeLong Learning classes being offered this fall at Pellissippi State Community College.

Better Health

Good health starts with good eats. Fresh produce is a great way to give your body the nutrients it needs to stay strong. Our all inclusive Preserving the Harvest class will start you in the right direction. Sunday, August 18, 2-5 p.m.

Dig into better health with our Backyard Herbs class. Learn about natural healing and what herbs you can plant in your own backyard for at-hand remedies. Participants will prepare a mini herb kit to take home. Saturday, August 24, 9-11 a.m.

Discover the many benefits of yoga, including increased flexibility and strength, stress relief and mindfulness in our next Yoga Basics class, Thursdays, August 8 -September 26, 6-7 p.m. This class offers beginner postures and challenging variations.

Twist into a New Craft

The Strawberry Plains Campus will host two Macrame classes this month. Learn Macrame Monday, August 19, 6-8 p.m. will teach you a variety of traditional knots and techniques used in this craft. Take your macrame skills to the next level with our Micro Macrame Jewelry class Monday, August 26, 6-8 p.m. Sign up for one or both and learn a new economical and satisfying craft.

Say Cheese!

Learn pairing tips for cheese boards, how cheese is made and more in the World of Cheese class Thursday, August 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Hardin Valley Campus. Each participant will receive a tasting box of domestic and international cheese.

Island in the Stream

Bob Ross Certified Instructor Bram Bevins will guide you step-by-step to paint the iconic Island in the Stream Saturday, August 24, 1-4 p.m. at the Magnolia Campus. All painting supplies are provided and no experience is necessary. In just three-hours, you’ll have a masterpiece ready to hang in your home.

Retirement at Last

Days fly by and before you know it Medicare and retirement are at your door. This month at the Hardin Valley Campus you can take an Income Planning for Retirement class Tuesday, August 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. and a Mastering Medicare class Tuesday August 27, 6-7:30 p.m.

Timeless Textiles

Quilting is made achievable in our Quilting for Beginners series Thursdays, August 15-September 5, 6-8 p.m. at the Hardin Valley Campus. Invest in the process of creating the warmth and beauty of this timeless textile trade.

Beekeeping

Introduction to Beekeeping Tuesday and Thursday August 20 & 22, 6-8:30 p.m. and The Bountiful Beehive Wednesday, August 28, 6-9 p.m. are offered at the Blount County Campus. Sign up for two or more beekeeping classes and receive a discount with code BEE15

If you have did not receive a catalog in the mail, please contact mailing list or email to have your address on file updated.

Register for a class online or call 865-539-7167.

Our staff are available Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

