If you have been to Halls Food City floral department, you have met Rivers Krantz who served you and is nominee for the Claude P. Varney Volunteer Award for her work with Isaiah 117 House.

Rivers exemplifies her favorite quote from Brene Brown: “One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went through and it will be someone else’s survival guide.”

Rivers had to grapple with the loss of both parents to cancer as a teenager which embodied a profound journey of grief, resilience and transformation. At the onset, the weight of this tragedy was overwhelming, and she felt lost for a while, not sure of a direction.

However, Rivers discovered an inner strength, drawing on the values instilled by her parents and learned to navigate the challenges, transforming her grief into a source of motivation to pursue her dreams to find a job should would love and a place where she could help others.

Since she was a child, being a marine biologist was her career goal, but after taking classes geared toward that goal, Rivers realized it wasn’t aligned with her personality. After a few classes in botany, she found the perfect fit working with plants in floral design, and helping people in the floral department at Food City.

“My favorite part of my job is being able to live life with my customers. I have a few that have been with me from the start, and I know a lot about what happens in mine I love that I get to celebrate with them and my newer customers when they are celebrating a birthday, anniversary, wedding, whatever.”

Rivers is not only crafty at work but takes it home as well. She creates cemetery decorations for her parents and other family members. She also makes tote bags for Isaiah 117 House. She was making these for family and friends when she learned about foster children who went into care with belongings in garbage bags. So, the tote bags for friends turned in to tote bags for foster children any time they need them.

Rivers gives credit to her support group being her brother Blake and her uncle, both of whom don’t hesitate to cheer her on and provide advice when needed.

Someday, Rivers may have her own florist shop but for now Food City Halls provides her friends and customers so she can share her talents and creativity with a love for plants and flowers.

Rivers has not had it easy but her smile and gift to others would not bely her challenges. She credits her ability to overcome stressful times to a charm she wears during those periods of her life.

The charm her mother gave her growing up carries the quote: “Promise me you’ll always remember; you’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” – Winnie the Pooh.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.