Human resource directors play a pivotal role in shaping the success and culture of businesses, with their impact extending far beyond those traditional functions we think of relating to the office. By fostering a positive workplace culture, they are instrumental in talent acquisition and development, enhancing employee engagement and retention.

Doug Bryant recognizes the impact of this department at Hillcrest Healthcare.

Doug is the senior vice president of Learning, Talent and Diversity at Hillcrest Healthcare, a position that satisfies a passion he developed for human resources that began with an obsession with the Disney company’s philosophy used in their business operations: The mindset that everyone is important, and everyone has a specific role to play.

While he has heard the Disney motto, “Make the employees happy and the customer will be happy,” Doug recognizes the difficulty of the task so he says, “finding the best way forward that benefits the most employees begins to be the goal.”

Ensuring Hillcrest attracts and retains top talent, facilitating a workforce that drives innovation and competitiveness means Doug strives to find the potential in people and introduces them to the possibilities they have. He says, “That is what keeps me going on even the most stressful of days.”

Through effective training and development programs, Doug empowers employees to grow in their roles, ultimately contributing to the organization’s long-term success.

“I have been with Hillcrest for going on 10 years now. There are many employees I have watched grow from housekeepers, to CNAs and now they are graduating nursing school. All because someone told them they believed in them and encouraged them to pursue the possibility. That is why I keep doing the job.”

Doug is a testament to drive and determination in his own professional journey, an example to other employees he counsels. Growing up in Townsend, Tennessee, he attended Townsend area schools through high school, deciding on nursing after graduation.

The experience in nursing school led him to the interest in healthcare, but the business side. So, he moved on to Ohio State University for an accounting degree. Doug continued with his healthcare goals, earning a bachelor’s in healthcare administration and an MBA with a concentration in human resource management. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in organizational leadership and training.

Doug continues to live in Townsend, and now with his wife, Jama. They have three children: Emma (22), Ethan (15), and Evan (14).

