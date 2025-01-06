We are just jumping into 2025, forgetting to change the 24 to a 25 but we will remember in a few days … or weeks.

As we are planning for the year, here are the 2025 special events, awards shows, sporting events and holidays we can mark on the calendar for those of us who like to know in advance! Of course, watch for our Weekend Scene on Thursdays to catch local happenings you don’t want to miss!

After watching the incredible following for the eclipse last year, there are a lot of people who want to know the astrological events for 2025 for planning travel or all-night adventures, so here they are, according to NASA:

Quadrantids meteor shower – Friday, Jan. 3

January full moon reaches peak illumination – Monday, Jan. 13

February full moon reaches peak illumination – Wednesday, Feb. 12

March full moon reaches peak illumination – Friday, March 14

April full moon reaches peak illumination – Saturday, April 12

Eta Aquariids meteor shower – Tuesday, May 6 (preliminary date from NASA)

May full moon reaches peak illumination – Monday, May 12

June full moon reaches peak illumination – Wednesday, June 11

July full moon reaches peak illumination – Thursday, July 10

Perseids meteor shower peak estimate – Tuesday, Aug. 12 (preliminary date from NASA)

August full moon reaches peak illumination – Saturday, Aug. 9

September full moon reaches peak illumination – Sunday, Sept. 7

October full moon reaches peak illumination – Monday, Oct. 6

Orionids meteor shower – Tuesday, Oct. 21 (preliminary date from NASA)

November full moon reaches peak illumination – Wednesday, Nov. 5

December full moon reaches peak illumination – Thursday, Dec. 4

Geminids meteor shower – Saturday- Sunday, Dec. 13- Dec. 14 (preliminary date from NASA)

Movie watchers and theater goers will want to put in these 2025 dates:

Golden Globe Awards – Sunday, Jan. 5

Grammy Awards – Sunday, Feb. 2

SAG Awards – Sunday, Feb. 23

Academy Awards – Sunday, March 2

Tony Awards – Sunday, June 8

Sports fanatics will look forward to marking these 2025 events:

Super Bowl- Sunday, Feb. 9

NBA All-Star Game – Sunday, Feb. 16

Daytona 500 – Sunday, Feb. 16

Major League Baseball Opening Day – Thursday, March 27

Boston Marathon – Monday, April 21

Kentucky Derby – Saturday, May 3

Preakness Stakes – Saturday, May 17

Belmont Stakes – Saturday, June 7

Major League Baseball All-Star Game – Tuesday, July 15

New York City Marathon – Sunday, Nov. 2

Everyone in the workforce who gets paid for federal holidays whether you get to take the holiday or not, will want to know when they are on the calendar, so here they are:

New Year’s Day – Wednesday, Jan. 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, Jan. 20

Washington’s Birthday / Presidents Day – Monday, Feb. 17

Memorial Day – Monday, May 26

Juneteenth- Thursday, June 19

Independence Day – Friday, July 4

Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 1

Columbus Day / Indigenous People’s Day – Monday, Oct. 13

Veterans Day – Tuesday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving – Thursday, Nov. 27

Christmas Day – Thursday, Dec. 25

Notice that Christmas in 2025, will be 25/25.

Other non-paid holidays bring out the fun if not the money:

Valentine’s Day – Friday, Feb. 14

Ramadan – Friday, Feb. 28

Mardi Gras – Tuesday, March 4

Ash Wednesday – Wednesday, March 5

St. Patrick’s Day – Monday, March 17

Nowruz – Thursday, March 20

Passover – evening of Saturday, April 12 through April 20

Good Friday – Friday, April 18

Easter Sunday – Sunday, April 20

Mother’s Day – Sunday, May 11

Flag Day – Saturday, June 14

Father’s Day – Sunday, June 15

Hanukkah – evening of Sunday, Dec. 14 through Monday, Dec. 22

Christmas Eve – Wednesday, Dec. 24

Kwanzaa – Friday, Dec. 26 through Thursday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Eve – Wednesday, Dec. 31

So mark your calendars and be prepared for 2025!