Paul Lyles receives ROTC scholarship to UT

ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps), a program in the United States, prepares students for a career as an officer in the U.S. military. ROTC has been an integral part of the U.S. military since its inception in 1916, created for the U.S. Army during World War I but since expanded to include the other branches of the military. Students who participate in ROTC receive specialized training in military tactics, leadership and discipline.

Congratulations to Knox Catholic High senior, Paul Lyles, recipient of the Army ROTC 3-year full tuition Advanced Designee scholarship to the University of Tennessee. Competition for ROTC scholarships is intense, with over 9,000 students applying. Upon graduation, ROTC cadets are commissioned as officers in the U.S. military. They are expected to serve a minimum of four years on active duty, although many choose to remain in the military for a longer period of time. When Paul graduates, he will be a commissioned second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

