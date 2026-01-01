With over thirty years of revelry, Cotton Eyed Joe may be the granddaddy of clubs in Knoxville. Many a hat has been tipped to a dalliance; countless connections made, romances begun, and many New Year celebrations occurred right there on Outlet Drive.

Things have changed since your grandparents (gulp) do-si-doed across the giant dance floor, and the neon sign has endured it all. Neon sign repairmen hung up their spurs a long time ago, but the Joe’s owner may have lassoed a plan to light the sign once again. Until then, enjoy a fun painting, alight with nostalgia, and remember the two-stepping.

It’s a new year, but the old days are what we talk about.

“Where did you come from? Where did you go? Where did you come from, Cotton-Eye Joe?”

January 2nd is the First Friday Artwalk in downtown Knoxville. See some art and seek out one of the many delicious hot chocolate options our neighbors have to offer.

