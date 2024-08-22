McClung Museum partners with UT Parking

University of Tennessee Parking and Transportation (UTPT) implemented a new parking strategy across campus. As part of this strategy, UTPT transitioned most spaces in the lot surrounding Circle Park to hourly paid parking.

In response, the McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture has partnered with UTPT to secure ten complimentary spaces for museum visitors.

The McClung Museum remains committed to providing free access to museum guests whenever possible. Thanks to this arrangement with UTPT, visitors to the museum will continue to enjoy complimentary parking on a first-come, first-served basis.

The McClung Museum offers free admission and hosts a variety of free public events throughout the year, including Fun Family Days, diverse lectures, movie screenings, wellness classes, artist demonstrations, and more. By offering these parking spaces, the museum aims to keep visitors engaged in its programs despite the recent changes to campus parking.

To use the museum’s parking spaces, visitors will present their license plate information at the guest services desk and museum staff will assist them with validation. Those without a validated pass will be charged $2 an hour for parking. To learn more about the new parking model, visit here.

The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture is at 1327 Circle Park Drive. Museum admission is free, and visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

