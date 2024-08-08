Marble City Opera to perform in Cherokee Caverns August 17

The 12th season of Marble City Opera begins on Saturday, August 17, 2024, 5 p.m. with Tenors, Tuxedos, and Stalactites, a concert performance inside Historic Cherokee Caverns, 8524 Oak Ridge Highway in Karns.

The cave is only open for special events including Marble City Opera’s concerts, classic family movies, Trick or Treat in the Cave, and Christmas in the Cave. The temperature is always 58° and the acoustics are excellent.

Tickets for the concert are $25 and are on sale here.

Cody Boling, John Overholt and Chris Plaas will sing a program of opera and musical theater favorites. The tenors will be accompanied by music director Brandon Coffer.

