KCT to perform ‘Tom Sawyer’ through August

The Knoxville Children’s Theatre will perform Tom Sawyer, August 9-25 on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m.

The play is based on the book by Mark Twain as adapted by Dennis E. Perkins.

We all remember Tom Sawyer, who may be the most famous resident of St. Petersburg, Missouri. Mark Twain’s homage to the imagination and high adventure of youth on the Mighty Mississippi features Tom and a cast of characters who live at the very heart of Americana: Huck Finn, Aunt Polly, Becky Thatcher, the Widow Douglas, Muff Potter and more.

The play is performed by 17 talented young actors and designed by nine talented young designers from ages 9 to 16.

The cast includes KCT veterans Benjamin Ward playing Tom Sawyer and Mason Cox portraying Huck Finn.

Becky Thatcher will be portrayed by Eiley Rickman and the Widow Douglas will be played by Carlie Houk.

Additional KCT veterans joining the cast are Lyric Dyer, Charlie Fritts, Mason Johnson, Thomas Ludwig, Levi Payne, Savannah Quintana, Barnes Shafer, Shepherd Shafer, Quinton Stiffler and Isabella Summers. Making their KCT debuts in this production are Clara Stanley, Wyatt Stanley and London Wasinger.

The show is directed by Artistic Director Dennis E. Perkins with assistant student director Delaney Rickman. Tabi Maanum will provide the scenic design with assistance from Zee Carnes, Patrick Harrison and Grayson Wright. The costume design is provided by Ellery Wynn with assistance from Evie Strangward and Nora Halliburton. Graham Kelley will provide the lighting design, and the properties are designed by Maggie Ingle. The play’s stage manager is Connor Watters with assistant stage manager Addison Stanley.

KCT is East Tennessee’s leading producer of plays for children and families.