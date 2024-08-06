Laptops will help 175 families thrive 

The telecommunications company AT&T donated refurbished laptops to 175 Knoxville families on August 5, 2024, with part given through the Knoxville Area Urban League and part distributed by the Wesley House Community Center in Mechanicsville.

Jim Jamison, president of AT&T Tennessee, said his company believes “in the power of connectivity to transform lives. That’s why we invested nearly $2.3 billion in Tennessee alone from 2019-23 to expand and upgrade our wired and wireless networks.”

He said the donated laptop computers come with connectivity.

Excitement built at Wesley House as folks continuing arriving after the 4 p.m. start time. Finally, AT&T public relations guy Alan Hill got the program rolling. “These laptops will let you work at home, learn at home and even shop at home.”

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the city “wants to give our families all the connectivity they need to thrive.” She thanked AT&T, adding, “Investing in people is what it’s all about.”

“Ensuring our families have the necessary equipment is essential for their success in the digital age,” said Kara Finger, Wesley House executive director. “These laptops can be used for programming at Wesley House.”

Jamison said “no one is doing more to close the digital divide than the men and women of AT&T. The more than 3,100 AT&T employees in Tennessee join me in our commitment to connecting our neighbors to greater possibility.”

The computers were funded by an AT&T contribution to technology nonprofit Human I-T.

Earlier, at the KAUL office, Dr. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said, “Distributing devices to our families is a critical step towards ensuring that students and adults have the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed.”

Cleveland TN

Also on Monday, AT&T officials were in Cleveland, Tennessee, to announce new availability of fiber optics across Bradley County. AT&T now provides 100 percent fiber-optic broadband service to more than 970,000 customer locations across Tennessee.

“Broadband expansion isn’t just connectivity; it’s an investment in our community’s future,” said Bradley County Mayor D. Gary Davis. “And in Bradley County, expanded fiber networks help close the digital divide and pave the way for progress.”

Debbie Helsley

Debbie Helsley, the newest member of Knoxville City Council, was also introduced by Alan Hill. She retired from Bell South/ AT&T after a 32-year career in various positions, including as an electronic technician. She served as president of the Communications Workers of America Local 3805 for over 15 years and served as vice president of the Tennessee AFL-CIO.

Mark Giga, lead public relations manager, AT&T corporate communications, contributed to this report.