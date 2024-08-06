Family Promise Pasta & Bluegrass is August 17

Support Family Promise of Knoxville at 18th Annual Pasta & Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, August 17, 6-8 p.m. at Sacred Heart School, 711 S. Northshore Drive, 37919.

This signature fundraising will feature delectable pasta dishes, crafted in a competitive cook-off style, and lively bluegrass music.

Tickets are unbeatable at $15 for adults, $10 for children with a family package for $40. Order here.

All proceeds directly benefit Family Promise of Knoxville, helping provide critical services to families experiencing homelessness in our community.

Last year alone, Knox County saw over 400 families experiencing homelessness. Through our Emergency Shelter, Transitional Housing, and Prevention & Diversion Programs, we were able to serve 99 families, including more than 200 children.

Become a Sponsor: Elevate your support by becoming an event sponsor. Sponsorship levels offer various benefits, including recognition at the event, promotional opportunities, and complimentary tickets. Your business or organization can make a significant difference in the lives of many while gaining visibility within the community. Find information here.

Together, we can build a brighter future for families in Knox County. See you at the Pasta & Bluegrass Festival!

