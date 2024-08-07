John Cabage had wide network of friends

John Cabage connected to many neighborhoods with friends in each. Grainger County, Union County, Halls, Fountain City, Knoxville, Dante, Japan and more.

Few of his friends knew that his first day attending high school was when he started teaching air conditioning and refrigeration, a trade he had learned in the military. John received his GED in the service and later got a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Tennessee.

He was a professional educator and a lifelong learner. According to his obituary, he was born in 1935 in a house built by his great grandfather, James E. Newman, on Henegar Street in Knoxville. He was a former member of Dante Baptist Church and attended Milan Baptist Church. John served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years, retiring as a master sergeant.

He taught school in Knox County for over 20 years, most of that time at the North Knox Vocational Center at Halls High School. During this time he served as president of the Knox County Education Association and was a longtime board member.

Linda Delaney, another former KCEA president, said John was very supportive of his colleagues and “could make me smile even in hard times.” She added, “He gave from his heart. He cared deeply about the children he taught. He also cared deeply about the educators of Knox County and worked tirelessly to improve their lives and working conditions.”

Mr. Cabage had connections with masonic lodges from J.C. Baker in Maynardville to Wakkanai in Japan. He consistently supported the Cabage/Cabbage Cemetery Association which has held reunions for over 47 years.

Fountain City residents may remember the Crafty Courier, located in the shopping center that became a Chick-fil-A. That was operated by John’s wife, Mary Anne Cabage. It was a Kinko’s/Fed Ex before its time. Mary Anne and John were married for 63 years, with three children, 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Trinity Funeral Home, Maynardville, with the service immediately following. A graveside service will be held at Cabbage Cemetery in Black Fox, Washburn, following the service. Obituary here.