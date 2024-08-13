Johan Schoonbee: Safari master & family man

Johan Schoonbee was born in 1967 and raised in South Africa, starting a 57-year journey that continues today.

Johan was born in a small town of Bloemhof, South Africa, and lived on a farm in the old Western Transvaal. According to the history of Kruger National Park, “The Transvaal was one of the provinces of South Africa from 1910-1994. The province no longer exists, and its territory now forms all, or part of the provinces of Gauteng, Northwest, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.”

When Johan was 4, his father accepted a position as an engineer in Kruger National Park. The next four years created the passion that would shape every future decision, as he calls those years “absolutely the best four years of my childhood.” He was introduced to the captivating African environment with its diversity of wildlife and nature.

Johan recalls, “It was not uncommon for us to walk out of our front door and an elephant would be standing in the driveway eating on a tree. Needless to say, we had to wait until he was finished eating before my mother could get into the car and drive us off.

“When I was in first grade, school was closed one day because the principal left the one gate open the night before and a pride of lions entered through the small gate and got trapped in the school yard.”

A quote from Ernest Hemingway could sum up Johan’s connection to South Africa: “If you really … and I mean really want to live, go to Africa, or you can just exist and let life pass you by.”

Life continued for Johan; he served in the South African military and during his last year, his parents sold the farm in Bloemhof and bought a game ranch in northern South Africa. He says the family again walked out the front door to wildebeest, zebra, impala and many more species of wildlife.

During his university years he would spend every off moment on the ranch, sometimes for two months all by himself among the animals.

Johan’s love for Africa, nature and animals has led to a 35-year Safari business that he likens to the quote of Karen Von Bixen, “There is something about Safari life that makes you forget all your sorrows and feel as if you had drunk half a bottle of champagne.”

When Johan started this safari journey in the mid ’80s, there were no computers, internet or cell phones. Just imagine writing letters from Africa to interested prospects and waiting 4-6 weeks for a response. His patience and persistence paid off.

He puts in long hours, starting at 4:15 a.m. ending 9.30 p.m. 7 days a week for months at a time. He says, “That nature is the purest and most beautiful element in creation, but also the cruelest at times. Every day is a day of survival. There is not one day where an animal can relax and forget about its surroundings. It always must be alert.

“With trust and honesty! I take a group of people to Africa, and I know all their faith and trust is in me. I have built my business on those basic foundations and after 35 years it is still my foundation. When you spend 14 days on safari with a family or group you get to know each other well which leads to a long-lasting friendship. I truly enjoy passing on the knowledge I have about South Africa and its wildlife.”

One couple, Peggy and Early Hagler, have assembled and brought eight groups to South Africa. Johan’s family became such good friends with the Haglers that the year Johan’s son Neels was born in South Africa, the Haglers stayed six weeks in camp helping with the catering of clients.

Johan has had many memorable outings with his goal for every visitor to say, “This is the best trip we have ever been on.”

He recalled one client who was looking for a bushbuck in the Limpopo River. They had walked all day. Late afternoon there was a rocky outcrop in the river and knowing that bushbuck like to come out in the late afternoon sun Johan slowly climbed the rocky crop from one side. When he got to the top and looked down at the base of the rocks from the other side, a leopard was lying in the sun. Being surprised with his sudden appearance, the leopard growled and dashed into the thick brush close to the rocks. Ten seconds after he disappeared, a bushbuck appeared from the same thicket which the leopard had run into. That gave the client and Johan the opportunity they had been looking for all day

Johan is married to Terese and they have two children. He says the safari industry makes it easy for his family to be around him during the summer and when the family is back in the USA, they talk daily by Whatsapp. The children, Neels and Janie, love spending time in Kruger Park and Johan loves watching his son play baseball when he’s gets back in the USA or driving his daughter to her social events.

Johan plans to continue introducing people to Africa and her beauty and if you are one who wants to find out more, contact him here.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.