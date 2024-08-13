Patrick McMahon: Banker & family man

Patrick McMahon is a regular face at FirstBank on Emory Road, but he is not just the financial center manager of the new location. He is a family man with a story outside of being a dedicated banker.

Patrick grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, sending his loyalties to the University of North Carolina where he played baseball and graduated with a degree in public relations.

He says banking was not his plan coming out of college. Actually, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do, so after his baseball career, he coached and directed tournaments. He added a few outside sales jobs to increase his income but did not like that avenue, so he moved to Knoxville and worked for a mortgage company.

This transition gave Patrick training in many banking aspects. He realized he had found the niche to match his public relations skills with the love of competition and teamwork.

Patrick says joining FirstBank “was professionally the best decision I ever made.” A good decision by FirstBank as well. Patrick was awarded the “Commitment to Excellence Award” for the second quarter of 2024

“Growing up in sports helped develop my competitive nature. I want to succeed by hitting and exceeding goals; giving the best customer service and helping my team grow professionally.

“There is a lot of competition in the banking world, so going above and beyond for clients is one thing that can set you apart from the rest.”

Patrick remembers a timeless Babe Ruth quote: “Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.” He says not everything that they try to get new business works and, “We just keep swinging, knowing we will get some hits down the road.”

He took many life lessons from athletics, tried different careers till he found the fit, but Patrick lives by the Ted Lasso, Be a Goldfish quote. He says, “It is important to have a short memory. If something goes wrong or not my way, I try not to sit around and pout about it; just must keep on keepin’ on.”

Patrick says the banking industry has changed so many times the past six years, with the time during Covid being the toughest but great customer service has never changed as a top priority for FirstBank and his focus.

He says, “Every bank has similar products, but if we can go out of our way to help a client that is usually what they remember. I plan to be with FirstBank as long as they will have me. I feel like this is a great place to grow with great people that work here and great clients and continue to help the community and enjoy the massive growth of the area.”

FirstBank is a proud partner of the Angora Frog Farm in Powell. Patrick says, “Powell is growing more and more every day and like the Frog Farm, FirstBank wants to be a big part of that growth. It is going to be a place where families of Powell, Halls and all of Knoxville will be able to enjoy and we are very happy to be a small part of it.”

Patrick has two young daughters, Marlee Kate and Saige McMahon, so he works to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

He says, “My direct leadership is very big on work-life balance. My relationship with my girls is the most important. I love to spend time with my girls whether it’s going down to the park, practicing our tee-ball swings in the back yard or just watching our favorite Disney movies.”

As we see people during our daily routines, let’s not forget they have a story.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.