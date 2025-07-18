HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

Recent World Happenings: Britain-German treaty/ UK lowers voting age. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

Follow United Nations: UN News.

National headlines

Recent national events: UC Berkley professor murdered by ex-wife in Greece/ Dems unhappy with judicial nomination. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Keep up with Congress: No committee meetings today, but the weekly review is here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court here.

State headlines

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to all regions of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up to date on the TN/NC park basic information, visitor centers, park closures and alerts, parking tags, camping, hiking and general visit planning, all here.

Local headlines

Free Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, July 19. At Fountain City Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall; the community is invited to a free pancake breakfast to fellowship together. No program is planned. Drop in anytime from 9-10:30 a.m.

Lamar Brown gets new role with Maryville High School. Former West High head football coach Lamar Brown has been hired on the defensive staff at Maryville High School. Read the story covered by WBIR

Weather: According to the National Weather Service, today showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 5 p.m. with it being mostly sunny and hot and a high near 91 and a low around 74. Saturday will have a lower temp of near 89 with a 70% chance of rain through the evening. Sunday will heat back into the 90s but rain chances remain through the evening and on Monday.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: Meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.