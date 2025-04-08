Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Netanyahu and Trump meet again

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting President Trump for a second time since January. They are expected to discuss efforts to release Israeli hostages from Gaza, as well as the 17% tariffs imposed on Israel as part of the new trade actions.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress

After only one meeting last Friday and Monday, Congress has 31 scheduled for today: Follow here.

US stock market continues to fall

A volatile stock market is bringing concerns around the world. Keep track on the movement at Market Watch.

Millions reel from catastrophic weather

The storms over the last few days have killed 21 people across the Midwest and South and continued on Monday as they moved East. Flooding is a major threat, as some rivers are expected to crest at midweek with some of the worst flooding around the Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio rivers.

State headlines:

Tennessee’s Educator Preparation Report Card evaluates training

See the Tennessee’s Educator Preparation Report Card here. This is an annual mandated report on how teacher educator programs are succeeding in our state. The Report Card uses multiple metrics to provide information about teacher and leader preparation in the state to shine a spotlight on each provider’s strengths and areas to continue to grow.

Local headlines:

Weather: Frost, cooler, but no rain expected

According to the National Weather Service, we may have frost before 10 a.m., but sunny later with a high of 54 and a nighttime low of 32, causing widespread frost tomorrow morning. Wednesday will warm up with a sunny high of 66.

Knoxville women repeat victories at Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon continued its reign as the largest competitive road race in East Tennessee this past weekend. Now in its 21st year, the 2025 events had 6,510 registrants. Other events at the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon included the final mile of the Covenant Kids Run, 5K, four-person relay and handcycle events.

Gina Rouse of Knoxville, a mother of three and Boston Marathon qualifier, took first place among women with a time of 2:54:34, marking her fifth time winning the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. For the women’s half marathon, Amanda Martin of Knoxville placed first in 1:18:56.

Alec Sandusky of Cincinnati, Ohio, took first place with men and overall with a time of 2:22:31, about 16 seconds shy of the course record. Chase Bulten of Campbellsville, Kentucky, won the men’s half marathon with a time of 1:12:48.

Just Action: Fair Housing Through Policy lecture is Thursday

Just Action: Fair Housing Through Policy, with Leah Rothstein will be Thursday, April 10, 4-5:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center, hosted by East Tennessee Realtors in recognition of Fair Housing Month this April. Leah Rothstein, co-author of Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law, and a renowned expert in fair housing policy, will be giving an important lecture focused on raising awareness about the critical issues and advocacy shaping the real estate industry.

The event is free and attendees can register here.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

