World headlines:

Deadly 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar and Thailand

Friday’s devasting earthquake leveled buildings, a bridge and a dam, killing possibly hundreds in an area where information is controlled due to ongoing civil war. Strong aftershocks were reportedly adding to the original damage.

Unknown pharaoh’s tomb found

Archaeologists have excavated a tomb 23 feet underground in Egypt, estimated at 3,600 years old, calling it the tomb of the unknown pharaoh, This is the second tomb to reveal a line of kings unknown until recently.

National headlines:

House of Representatives meets today

House of Representatives schedule for March 31, 2025. Several topics presented by the House Rules Committee at 4 p.m.

I-75 from Michigan to Georgia is EV corridor

Pilot Company, General Motors and EVgo have partnered to provide 130 fast-charging locations across 25+ states, including key stops along I-75 from Michigan to Georgia. In 2024, EV sales reached 1.3 million, and the fourth quarter saw a record 15% growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Companies are continuing to install additional charging infrastructure, connecting highway corridors across the country. To learn about available locations, amenities and more, visit here.

State headlines:

TDOT report

Keep up to date on current projects in our Region 1, East Tennessee, found here.

UT Extension provides annual report

UT Extension includes nearly 900 specialists, agents and staff spread across all 95 counties with the goal of sharing research-based knowledge about agriculture and natural resources, family and consumer sciences, and economic and community development. Funding by the Tennessee General Assembly and Gov. Bill Lee enables UT Extension to place an agent in every county dedicated to 4-H Youth Development. Tennessee’s 4-H program has the largest membership in the country. See the UT Extension 2024 report for detailed information.

Local headlines:

Weather: Stormy weather ahead

According to the National Weather Service, today has a 90% chance to see showers and thunderstorms, possibly severe in some areas with a high near 72. Showers will end overnight bringing a mostly sunny Tuesday, with a mild 67 degree high.

TPO shares draft Mobility Plan 2050

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) has shared a draft of Mobility Plan 2050 for public review, along with an Air Quality Conformity Report. All plan documents and an accompanying project list can be found at knoxmobility.org. All projects and related information can be found in the draft appendix, and public input that was received as part of the planning process is available at knoxmobility.org/feedback. The community is encouraged to review the draft plan, submit comments to the project team, or attend the public meetings where the plan will be considered. Comments can be submitted here, or comments related to specific projects can be submitted on an interactive map here. Public comments are encouraged to be made by April 22, 2025. Mobility Plan 2050 Virtual Meeting by Zoom on Tuesday, April 8, noon-1 p.m. Register in advance. You may sign up for the newsletter at knoxplanning.org/subscribe.

