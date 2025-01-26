Maybe all that matters is Auburn 53, Tennessee 51 but there was a lot more to it.

This was a Saturday late night heavyweight fight, a defensive slugfest, not at all artistic, more of a dramatic heart-and-soul struggle. If there is such a thing as an OK loss, this was one for the Volunteers. They actually gained credibility.

The Tigers are a bit better team, 6-0 in the Southeastern Conference war, but the Vols fought them all the way to the last two shots, a come-from-behind three-point hit by Auburn’s Miles Kelly with 30 seconds left and a three-point miss from the corner by Zakai Zeigler with five seconds to go.

Rick Barnes called the play but created the opportunity but left the final decision to his gritty guard.

“It was his choice, to shoot or drive.”

The coach had no problem with Ziggy going for the win.

“I love this team. I am so proud of our guys,” said Barnes. “I thought they fought all night long. We battled a great basketball team and a team that is extremely well coached – and I didn’t think the crowd affected us.

“I told our guys, you know what, we can get so much better. That’s what I learned tonight.”

The teams were tied 12 times. Tennessee led 51-47 with 2:07 remaining but that was that. Auburn got a field goal from Tahaad Pettiford before Kelly’s deciding three and a free throw from Pettiford to set up the finish.

Star for the Tigers was Johni Broome, miraculously healed from a serious ankle injury – 33 minutes of combat, 16 points, 13 rebounds, four blocked shots. The big man may be the best player in college basketball.

Ziggy missed 11 of 15 shots but led Tennessee with 14 points, He had six rebounds and five assists and was again outstanding on defense. Chaz Lanier had 10 points on four-of-11 shooting. Jordan Gainey, burdened by the flu, scored eight and grabbed four rebounds. Jahmai Mashack, a warrior on defense, contributed seven points and six rebounds. Feliz Okpara had seven points and nine rebounds.

The first half was more like arm-wrestling than baskets. Auburn got a slam and a layup and Tennessee put in two free throws in the first five minutes and12 seconds. A Ziggy pass for an Okpara dunk tied the score.

The Vols missed all 11 three-point attempts, hit only seven twos and trailed by 22-20 at intermission. There was an explanation: Auburn shot 21.9 percent but made one of 10 from three-point land.

The second half was just as tough but more exciting. Lanier made the Vols’ first three with about 12 minutes to go. The Tigers took a 45-40 lead with 5:43 remaining. Zeigler and Gainey tied the score. Ziggy produced the Vols’ late advantage.

“We went through just a couple minutes where we didn’t quite stick to the details and gave them a few baskets that we wouldn’t want to give them,” said Barnes.

The coach said what happened at the end was simple enough.

“They executed and we didn’t.”

That doesn’t begin to say how near even was the game. Auburn scored 18 field goals, Tennessee 17. Auburn made three three-point shots, Tennessee four. Auburn made 14 free throws, Tennessee 13. Auburn won on the backboards 41-37. Auburn had 28 points in the paint, Tennessee 24. The Vols had one more turnover, 12 to 11.

There is no rest for the weary – well, not much. Kentucky comes to Food City Center on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN). The Wildcats will be in a bad humor. They’ve lost two in a row.

Florida is the Saturday foe. You do remember what the Gators did to the Vols in Gainesville – a 73-43 blowout back when Tennessee was No. 1.

