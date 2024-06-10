Game On Against Cancer set for June 14

Local celebrities to play darts, corn hole, and more to benefit patients of Thompson Cancer Survival Center

Tickets are on sale now for “Game On Against Cancer,” an event featuring games, music, food, beverages and a silent auction to benefit cancer patients. Local celebrities will gather for this annual fundraiser benefiting Thompson Cancer Survival Center, a member of Covenant Health. The event will take place Friday, June 14, at The Wakefield Corporation from 6-10 p.m. This event has raised over $800,000 to support the patients and families of Thompson Cancer Survival Center.

Attendees have the opportunity to challenge friends or a favorite celebrity to a game of table tennis, billiards, air hockey, darts, shuffleboard, corn hole or blackjack. New this year – attendees can try their hand at axe throwing and younger guests will have a special kids play area. Event highlights and tickets are available at GameOnAgainstCancer.org.

The event is open to the public for $50 per person and tickets are on sale now. Admission includes food, drink and game play with local celebrities for a good cause.

Last year, event proceeds assisted over 1,000 cancer patients right here in East Tennessee with life’s necessities such as transportation, utilities, medications, prostheses, housing and more. Game On contributions make a difference to patients far beyond these crisis situations as well, providing for the latest treatment technologies, personalized patient navigation by trained nurse navigators, connections to needed social services and counseling for both patients and their families.

Erin Wakefield, CEO of The Wakefield Corporation and 2024 ‘Game On Against Cancer’ committee chair, said, “I lost my father to cancer several years ago. Now, I work to honor his legacy both at The Wakefield Corporation and in my community volunteer work. That includes my service as chair of the Thompson Cancer Survival Center Foundation board of directors. Cancer has touched all of our lives in some way and I want to do my part to help those battling the disease here in East Tennessee.”

Tickets for $50 include unlimited game play and celebrity matches, three food tickets and one wine/beer ticket. A Date Night package is available for $125, which includes admission for two, unlimited game play and celebrity matches, six wine/beer drink tickets and eight food tickets.

Attendees can use their food tickets to enjoy items from food trucks, including Good Hombres Tacos, Tortas & More; The Spiffy Spud; Smith’s Endzone BBQ; The Mac Food Truck; and Kona Ice.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit GameOnAgainstCancer.org or call 865-531-5226.

Thompson Cancer Survival Center would like to thank this year’s event sponsors for their contributions: