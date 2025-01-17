The Dining Duo enjoyed a special lunch at Lakeside Tavern, 10911 Concord Park Drive, Knoxville, 37922. The name says it all with this delight … lakeside. Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, almost every seating has a water view of the Concord Marina or, if you hit a warm day, there is deck seating for real marina views. We weren’t there on a warm day so it was an inside view day.

The menu offers everything you could possibly want for lunch or dinner, with two different menus. We were there for lunch. Both chose New England Clam Chowder to start and were not disappointed. The rich, creamy chowder was a delightful culinary experience that embodied comfort food! Then we chose differently for the entrees. ‘

One of the Duo chose the Ahi Tuna Salad and being a very picky fish person found this dish created to perfection. It was vibrant and refreshing dish that brought together the delicate flavor of fresh Ahi tuna with a medley of crisp vegetables and zesty dressings.

The other half of the Duo chose Concord Pecan Chicken Salad which was another perfectly prepared dish. This dish balances the tender juicy chunks of chicken with the delightful crunch of toasted pecans, creating textures that are irresistible.

Lakeside Tavern is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.