Addison Smith wrapped up 2024 as Miss Food City with a visit to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville. She posted:

“I had the most rewarding experience this morning delivering Christmas trees to the patients at the East TN Children’s Hospital! My heart is full & I am so thankful for all the opportunities Food City has allowed me to be a part of to give back to the community!”

Smith was selected on October 28, 2023, in the 31st annual pageant, held at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Contestants were judged on criteria including private interview, sportswear, professional attire, formal evening wear and on-stage question.

When selected, Smith was a student at the University of Tennessee. Her hobbies included photography, organizing and playing pickleball. She considered her greatest accomplishments to be getting baptized, starting her own photography business, being valedictorian of her high school class and being accepted into the University of Tennessee.

Future goals were to secure an internship with Food City, graduate college summa cum laude, begin a rewarding career and marry her high school sweetheart.

Addison, a resident of Abingdon, Virginia, represented Food City at events all year including the March 17 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway and the September 20 Food City 300.

