Bill Lee: Wearing mask is ‘simple step’

Here’s the link to Gov. Lee’s executive order to empower county mayors to require masks under certain conditions. Lee said: “Wearing a cloth face covering is a simple step that each Tennessean can take to slow the spread of the virus, which prevents having to take more drastic and disruptive measures for our economy and job market, like requiring the closure of businesses.”

Monday COVID stats: Case counts are at 1,203 (425 active, 20 currently hospitalized and 770 recovered). Deaths have risen to 8. As of June 30, we have 710 hospital beds available, 30 ICU beds available and 150 ventilators available. There is additional surge capacity in the form of 4,389 beds, 543 ICU beds and 374 ventilators, per Knox County Health Department.

Halls: Maynardville Pike Rolling Roadblocks, July 7-9. KUB contract crews will implement a series of rolling roadblocks of northbound and southbound Maynardville Pike between Andersonville Pike and E. Emory Road from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Thursday, to pull spans of wire across the roadway. Traffic flow will be stopped five times each day, for up to 15 minutes each time.

Fountain City BPA will meet at noon Wednesday, July 8, at Central Baptist Church fellowship hall, 5364 N. Broadway. The speaker is attorney and mediator Joe Jarret discussing workplace privacy.

Powell Station Park splashpad will be closed at 7 p.m. today (7/7) to repair a leak, which should take one day. The whole park is closed because of large machinery, per Knox County Parks & Rec.