Big Bloomers by Robin Moore Rohwer

Talk about some big bloomers!

The folks at Oakes Daylilies have been specializing in daylilies for 30 years. They have transformed their northeast Knox County farm to feel like another world with acres of showy blooms in every color. Workers were abuzz with knowledge alongside a sub-culture of followers, all speaking their own language.

This vantage point with some shade wasn’t difficult, but landing on a composition took some time. Looking towards the big tent, I chose softer colors and shadows.

What a sight to paint there during the 25th Daylily Festival! Meeting some nice visitors, watching everyone enjoy the beauty and the music, I came away with a happy feeling, a nice painting and, of course, a few new plantings.

Mark your calendars for next June to check them out.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.