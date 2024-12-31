A full circle career move has been a journey that took Anna Graham back to her original passions and interests from professional fundraiser at Sewanee to working as the director of annual giving and scholarships at Pellissippi State Foundation after she explored various career paths.

Born in Mississippi, Anna has rooted herself in Tennessee with eighth generation East Tennessean, husband Shawn, she met while both were attending Sewanee.

Over time, Anna’s journey has led to diverse experiences in different career fields, allowing for skill development and personal growth. After living in middle Tennessee for two years, the couple moved to Maryville where she first worked for Maryville College in the Advancement Office. Then when children came along, Anna returned to school at UTK, earning a degree in counseling which led her to serve students at Knox County Schools Hardin Valley Academy as a school counselor.

A seemingly divergent career path at the high school level formed a continued passion within Anna to focus her efforts on supporting students along the college and career readiness journey.

She says, “It was challenging, meaningful work, and I worked hard to provide a safe and supportive environment for students. Every day was different, and the diversity of tasks made everything interesting. I really enjoyed collaborations with colleagues at the high school and in higher education, and introducing students to all the career opportunities available to them. I worked closely with Pellissippi State Community College enrollment staff, as many of the students at Hardin Valley Academy enroll in dual enrollment as well as first-time college students.”

Anna was so invested in her students’ goals, she endeavored to become knowledgeable about careers and educational paths and treated every encounter with an adult as an opportunity to learn about their career path.

For example, when several students told her they were interested in becoming tattoo artists, Anna went to a tattoo shop in Knoxville and asked all sorts of questions about how to become a professional tattoo artist so she could provide the correct information to students. (She says we should know it requires training under a currently licensed tattoo artist for at least one year!)

On another occasion, several students indicated an interest in aviation. Yes, Anna went literally the extra mile and attended the McGee Tyson Aviation Academy in order to be informed for their benefit.

Students came to know she was a person with whom they could safely share dreams and she would help them find answers to reaching them. This type of relationship building would carry her into the that full circle career move as of director of annual giving and scholarships at the Pellissippi State Foundation.

Anna shares the benefits of working for the foundation as being able to help students after they take advantage of Tennessee Promise Scholarship. “This scholarship doesn’t cover supplies and books – and those can really add up, especially in nursing, culinary and the technology-focused degrees requiring specific equipment.”

She also raised awareness and funds for the College’s Student Opportunity Fund for adult students returning to school who usually encounter a loss of income for their family and still have to pay for childcare, transportation and other living expenses.

Anna is proud of her roles, past and present at PSCC: “Pellissippi State has incredible support systems available for our students. What I find, is that students don’t know what they don’t know. The expectation is that you go to tutoring! It’s not a sign of weakness, it’s a strength if you have the courage to ask questions and seek out help. You are free and welcome to ask questions, use the library resources.

Do you need food? We have a pantry! Come exercise, we have a gym! All these great opportunities are available to our students.”

A year ago, Anna found another direction where she could impact students in achieving their career goals by applying for and being appointed as the Dean of Blount County Campus.

She says of her position and the team she gets to work with at PSCC: “To come to work every day and to be able to help students achieve their dreams is a dream come true to me. Thankfully, I have a wonderful team and we work very well together. I’m also known to join in the fun, and may even start the party!’

Anna says it’s a thrill to reconnect with former students she has worked with in high school and college and celebrate their life’s journey as she now sees many out in the workforce.

Educators with the passion and dedication of Anna Graham inspire the love of learning, light curiosity and nurture potential in those they mentor and for that impact there is no metric.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.