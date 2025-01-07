City contractors will begin work this month on the Sevier Avenue Streetscape Project. Learn more about this project at a public open house on Thursday, January 9, 5:30-7 p.m. at South Knoxville Elementary School, 801 Sevier Ave.

The $19.2 million project includes wide ADA-compliant sidewalks, a new railroad crossing, new streetlights and traffic signals, a roundabout and upgraded (and buried) utilities. It’s expected to take two years.

This project meshes nicely with the rail-to-trail pedestrian access from Chapman Highway to Ijams Nature Center announced last week.

The roundabout will be at the intersection of Sevier Avenue, Foggy Bottom Street and Island Home Avenue. The $8.9 million construction contract with Whaley Construction is 80 percent funded by the state of Tennessee.

Another $7.6 million, all city-funded, is being paid to Southern Constructors Inc. to build utility conduit and a duct bank, and to reimburse KUB, AT&T and Comcast for relocating utilities underground.

The $19.2 total also includes design work and right-of-way acquisition.

Work will begin on the east end of the project area. Infill will raise the eastern side, where the roundabout will be constructed, by 6 to 7 feet up to grade. Utility work is scheduled to begin on the western side of Sevier Avenue this summer, when there are no classes at nearby South Knoxville Elementary School.

The city website promises that access to businesses and South Knoxville Elementary will be consistently maintained. Two lanes of traffic flow generally will be open on Sevier Avenue, and when a lane is closed, flaggers will be directing traffic.

