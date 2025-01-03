Gulf and Ohio Railways has applied for abandonment of its 3.8-mile rail line in south Knoxville with the intent of offering the rail line property to the city of Knoxville and Legacy Parks Foundation for a unique greenway project that will run from Chapman Highway to Ijams Nature Center. This rail-to-trail conversion will also feature a 1.5-mile Art Walk created by Legacy Parks Foundation.

“As the area has changed, rail traffic has declined, we saw this unique opportunity for a rail-to-trail project within sight of the City-County building extending all the way to Meade’s Quarry at the Ijams Nature Center. Gulf & Ohio is contributing the property to help Knoxville continue to be one of best places to live in America,” said Pete Claussen, Gulf and Ohio Railways board chair.

Legacy Parks has been coordinating with Gulf & Ohio Railways for the past nine years on a trail that would parallel the tracks, a “rail with trail.” This “rail to trail” option now offered will allow the tracks to be removed and a hard surface trail to be constructed.

The trail will border the restaurants and breweries along Sevier Avenue, traveling through a captivating tunnel and gorgeous canyon and over two elevated bridges, said Carol Evans, executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.

Gulf & Ohio filed for abandonment of the rail line in mid-December. Following approval by the Surface Transportation Board (STB), G&O will remove the track and railroad ties and donate the property to the city of Knoxville to construct the trail. The STB allows a year for the development of a rail-to-trail plan.

“We are so excited to be able to take this project to the next level,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon. “Creating this trail and making this a part of our expansive greenway system will help increase connectivity in our city and truly make this another must-see destination in South Knoxville.

“The trail’s proximity to restaurants, businesses and Ijams Nature Center will also help increase foot traffic and boost business in the area. This unique trail is a great complement to all the city’s investments in South Knoxville and is a win-win for residents and visitors alike.”

Janice Tocher, co-chair of South Knoxville Neighborhood & Business Coalition, said, “This is sure to be a well-used trail and will bring visitors to experience our lovely area south of the river.”

In 2024, Legacy Parks announced a $1 million gift from the Lawson Family Foundation for an Art Walk on the trail, concentrated between Kerns Food Hall and Island Home Park neighborhood.

Legacy Parks Foundation provided information and quotes for this report.

Thanks, Pete!

A real estate guy (not Justin Bailey or Gary Koontz) once said to me, “I don’t know why you fool around with this Legacy Parks stuff. It takes forever.”

Well, yes, it does seem that way. But put some distance on it and you’ll see a remarkable transformation of places to play outdoors as a result of Legacy Parks’ work:

Clayton Park in Halls

Opening access to Beaver Creek in Powell and Karns

Initial work on the state birding park at Seven Islands

The intergenerational playground at Beverly Park

The new memorial park overlooking the veterans cemetery

Good work, Carol Evans.

And the generosity of land donors like Pete Claussen makes it possible. An abandoned, short-line railroad makes a wonderful bike/hike trail. Check this trail in Nevada or this one in Alabama.

What limits us is not lack of time or money. We’re limited by lack of imagination.

