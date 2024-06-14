What’s new at Kern’s Food Hall

“Dad to the Bone” is a Father’s Day promotion at Kern’s Food Hall on Sunday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here’s the schedule:

11 a.m. – Yoga on the lawn with dad rock music

1 p.m. – Three-legged race on the lawn

1:30 p.m. – Dad joke-off; best joke wins

2 p.m. – Keg curls competition

2:45 p.m. – One-shot corn hole

3-7 p.m. – Papa’s Karaoke on the lawn

Two new vendors

Hemingway’s Cuban Kitchen is now open at Kern’s Food Hall! Come grab the perfect Cuban sandwich or join us for a delicious brunch. Don’t forget to save room for irresistible guava cream cheese empanadas.

Ooh La La Indian Cuisine is now open bringing a taste of India to the heart of the city! Indulge in all your favorite Indian dishes, including crispy samosas, butter chicken and fluffy naan bread. Stop by today and let your taste buds travel to India!