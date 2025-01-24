When a president of the United States loses the election, what do the White House staff members do between election day and inauguration day? Answer: with a few exceptions, they do nothing but look for another job.

From November 2, 1976, to January 20, 1977, I had the unfortunate experience to be on the losing side of President Ford’s election. From November 2 on, our work never let up. That’s because I was in the White House Press Office. We still had 11 a.m. daily briefings, had to produce the daily Presidential News Summary and deal with the media.

However, most of the 3,000 or so in the Office of the President, enjoyed 11 paid weeks of a job search, accompanied by many lunches and dinners for the purpose of networking. There are employees of the Office of the President throughout Washington, D.C. The majority are right next door to the White House in the Old Executive Office Building (old EOB), now known as the Eisenhower Office Building, an interesting building that looks like an old castle. I was in both the West Wing and the Old EOB where the News Summary was produced.

My boss, Presidential Press Secretary Ron Nessen, former NBC correspondent, told us clearly there was no slack time for the Press Office, including the Daily Presidential News Summary. We still had to show up and help him with the briefing every morning. At that time, the main cast of characters from the TV networks were Tom Brokaw (NBC); Connie Chung, Dan Rather, Robert Pierpoint and Ed Bradley (CBS), Anne Compton and Tom Jarriel, (ABC). There was no Fox, MSNBC, CNN or others. Of course we had the wire services, AP and UPI. Helen Thomas, UPI, was grand dame of the press corps. Newspapers included the Washington Post, New York Times, LA Times, Chicago Tribune and many more. Only Ed Bradley of CBS seemed sincerely sorry to see us leave. He was probably the nicest reporter in the crowd.

While all my friends in other offices were updating their resumes, scheduling interviews and having fun lunches and dinners, life didn’t change for those of us in the Press Office.

I had two jobs. Not only did I have duties as a deputy in the Press Office, but I was also managing editor of the White House News Summary. The schedule was brutal. I was so envious of my friends in the vice president’s office, medical office, presidential appointments, research and so many more. They had a great vacation. In fact, I rarely saw them.

Fortunately, the US Navy staff on the top floor of the EOB remained. They were not presidential appointees or employees, so they were safe. They continued their jobs in communications. One of their more enjoyable volunteer duties was to walk the President’s golden retriever, Liberty with her puppy, Misty. For my last year in the White House, the Navy techs brought Liberty and Misty by the News Summary Office several times each day. Not only did my staff and I have dog treats in our desks, but the four women in my office were single. The Navy techs were well aware of that.

When the rest of the staff showed up between November 2 and January 20, they were often lined up outside the News Summary Office to copy documents. We had the largest, most modern Xerox machine in the entire compound. They were copying their records, documents and resumes.

Unfortunately, I didn’t have time for any of that. President-elect’s Jimmy Carter’s press staff contacted me to ask if I could stay on for a short time to help them transition to the new News Summary. I agreed. I expected to stay a few days, but it turned out to be three weeks, and I was very well paid.

The White House staff were employed – and paid – through January 20, 1977. I was fortunate that my successors in the News Summary Office knew they needed help through the transition and beyond. They were most gracious.

Then the big day arrived. At exactly noon on January 20, all staff exited the West Wing and EOB with numerous boxes and belongings. The Carter staff and future appointees moved in … at exactly noon. It was seamless and orderly. That was my biggest take-away from this once-in-a-lifetime experience. The orderly transition of power was visible and took place with honor.

Melanie Staten is an Oak Ridge-based public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.