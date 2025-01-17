Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland spoke January 15, 2025, of accomplishments of her tenure in office as she prepares to give way for President Trump’s replacement.

“The future is uncertain,” she said to staff. “We all know that. We can see it on the nightly news and in the challenges that mount before us every day. We see it as we watch communities in California devastated by fire. Lives lost, family homes destroyed with conditions exacerbated by the effects of climate change. And yet, heroes have run toward the crisis and to those in need.” Her full remarks are here.

Career Interior employee and acting deputy secretary Laura Daniel-Davis has worked with several secretaries. “And a thing I’ve noticed over all those years, is that we tend to bump up against the same issues over, and over, and over.”

That’s the nature of the job, and it’s the reality of federal service, she said, but change has come in recent years.

Specifically, she discussed investments to protect and enhance the Colorado River and to clean up sites of “legacy pollution” – abandoned coal mines, gas and oil wells. Her talk is worth a read. Here.

New grants for community parks

Scraping up loose change, the department announced a $450 million grant program for community parks in underserved areas. Disadvantaged urban communities that lack access to close-by outdoor recreation can apply for grants for community-sponsored park projects for up to 50% of project costs.

“Families and children across the country today have modern and accessible local parks thanks to investments from the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program,” said Haaland. “Everyone – regardless of background or zip code – should have access to the benefits that nature provides, and this program has made that vision a reality for communities in every corner of the nation.”

Feature photo from: Maryland Department of Natural Resources