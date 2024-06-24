Tennessee Sporting Goods is Business of the Year

Tennessee Sporting Goods was named 2024 Fountain City Business of the Year. With 70 years of service and being in Fountain City since 1979, many of us have known this business as our source for everything sports.

I certainly remember the years of coaching and parenting players with Joel and Pepper Pike being just a call away to provide whatever our team or my own personal player needed.

Since the untimely passing of both Joel in 2003 and then Pepper in 2021, Jarrad Kidd and wife Melody have continued the legacy and service which this recognition embodies. Congratulations to the Kidds and Tennessee Sporting Goods.

