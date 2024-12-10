Lee Mrazek passed away at home on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at age 75. Lee was a Realtor in the Knoxville area since 1995, serving as president of the Knoxville Association of Realtors, the Tennessee Women’s Council of Realtors and the Rotary Club of Farragut.

She grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where she attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater earning a master’s degree. Over the years, Lee won many awards for her volunteer service. Read her obituary here.

The family will receive friends at Click Funeral Home Farragut, 11915 Kingston Pike, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, from 4-6 p.m.