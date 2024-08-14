Services Saturday for Bearden business leader

The dean of Knoxville funeral home directors has died. Arthur H. Pickle, 95, passed away on August 13, 2024. He owned Mann’s Heritage Chapel on Kingston Pike until its merger with Rose Funeral Home. Mr. Pickle started working for his grandfather, A.G. Mann, after his graduation from Knoxville High School in 1947.

After military service and college, he returned to the business as a licensed funeral director and embalmer. Upon becoming owner, he changed the name to Mann’s Heritage Chapel to acknowledge the contributions of his family.

Mann Mortuary dates back to 1884, founded by Edward B. Mann and a partner. They brought in undertaker L.C. Shepard, who was noted for having conducted the funeral of former U.S. President Andrew Johnson in 1875. Arthur G. Mann, Edward’s son, became owner in 1908 upon the passing of his father. A.G.’s daughter was Helen Mann Pickle, mother of Arthur Pickle.

Arthur was a charter member of the Rotary Club of Bearden (1960) and served as club president and later as governor of Rotary District 6780. Professionally, he served as president of the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association and chaired the state Regulatory Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2024, 11:30 a.m. at Rose-Mann Funeral Home. Friends may call at their convenience at Rose-Mann Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ely Pickle Scholarship Fund, Rotary Club of Bearden, PO Box 10457, Knoxville, Tennessee 37939. The full obituary is here.