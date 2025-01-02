Moving from one area of the country to another can be an exciting opportunity for a fresh start, but it also comes with unique challenges. As Wallace Real Estate’s Relocation Director and a Certified Relocation Professional (CRP), Carol Hart has helped countless clients successfully navigate moves to and from East Tennessee. Whether you’re planning a cross-country move or settling somewhere new nearby, here are a few key tips from Carol to make your relocation smooth and stress-free in 2025.

Start planning early

The earlier you start preparing for your move, the better. Create a timeline for key milestones, including finding a new home, selling your current property and organizing logistics like packing and transportation. Early planning can help you avoid unnecessary last-minute stress.

Partner with a trusted real estate network

Choosing the right real estate professionals is crucial. As a member company of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Wallace Real Estate has connections to top brokerages across the globe. This network allows us to provide personalized service no matter where you’re moving, ensuring you have expert guidance every step of the way.

Understand the local market

If you’re moving to East Tennessee, it’s essential to work with a local real estate expert who understands the market and the community. East Tennessee offers something for everyone, from the stunning Smoky Mountains to vibrant urban centers like Knoxville. A knowledgeable agent can help you find the perfect neighborhood to fit your lifestyle.

Prepare for the unexpected

Relocations often involve surprises. Stay flexible and have a contingency plan for delays, budget adjustments or last-minute changes. Working with a relocation specialist can help you anticipate challenges and stay on track.

Leverage professional support

Moving is a big life change, and you don’t have to do it alone. At Wallace Real Estate, our relocation services are designed to simplify your move, whether you’re coming to East Tennessee or heading elsewhere. From connecting you with trusted agents to providing personalized relocation assistance, we’re here to help.

If you’re planning a move in 2025, let us be your guide. Wherever life takes you, Wallace Real Estate is your trusted partner in relocation.

Reach Carol Hart, relocation director for Wallace Real Estate at email.