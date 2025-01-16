From the rear of a church building in Cades Cove, the February trees are bare with the hush of winter, yet the century old daffodils arise with Spring’s certainty. There is the feeling of hopeful solemnity and peace within.

Surround yourself with people who are good for you, your mental health, your well being, your future. Find peace within yourself and exhale the stress.

Inner peace begins within.

