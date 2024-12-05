Who doesn’t love Dolly? Google reports that this is the most photographed location in Knoxville. Day or night, you find locals and tourists alike getting selfies or group photos with Dolly Parton.

Running parallel to Market Square, Strong Alley is between Union and Wall Avenues in downtown Knoxville. Business owners have allowed artists to create colorful murals the length of the alley.

The current rendition of Dolly is the work of local artist and muralist Megan Lingerfelt. Photographed for a client and converted (with the artist’s approval) to my black and white interpretation, she is striking even without her bright red lips and golden locks of hair.

I hope to have a large print in our studio for the First Friday Art Walk this week.

Go see the real thing in Strong Alley, get a picture and then come see mine before enjoying the annual Christmas Parade. A cup of hot chocolate while you are downtown would also be a great idea.

Have a Holly, Dolly Christmas! We will be in our studio until 9 p.m. this Friday. Stop in to see us.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer share a painting or photograph each week that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.