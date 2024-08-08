Over Easy (Pete’s)

As if on cue, I finished this painting last week before the sale of Pete’s Restaurant and Coffee Shop hit the griddle.

A downtown icon and a culinary necessity, it’s a place to fill more than just your belly. For 36 years, real people and real food have been served graciously. A new owner will carry on, trying for a “Re-Pete” success.

Well done, Pete, Rita and Joey. Enjoy a relaxing cup of coffee, it’s on the house.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer share a painting or photograph each week that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.