Opening set for Angora Frog Farm

Angora Frog Farm, 7325 Brickyard Road in Powell, will open at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2024. A long time in the making, the frog farm is unlike any other. On beautiful wooded land donated to Legacy Parks Foundation by Arvin and Sabra Brown, the park features 10 unique play structures in the woods around a gravel trail.

It’s a park for little kids with big imaginations. Help Arvin chase the hawk. Make music with Arvin.

Carol Evans, executive director of Legacy Parks, took her grandkids recently for a sneak peek.

“They did just what we want them to do. They raced from one point to the next to see what was there. It passed inspection.” A flagstone path leads to a fresh-water stream for anyone wanting to wade with the frogs.

Powell businesses contributed substantial sums to fund the park and these sponsors will be recognized at the August 21 event.

Bring your favorite little kid(s) and your walking shoes. Come play in the woods.