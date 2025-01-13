Covenant Health and Covenant Medical Group are pleased to welcome two gastrointestinal practices: Knoxville Consulting Gastrointestinal and Westside Gastrointestinal Specialists.

Knoxville Consulting Gastrointestinal is led by Gary Spiegelman, MD, FACG. Dr. Spiegelman is a board-certified gastroenterologist specializing in the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions. Dr. Spiegelman attended medical school at the University of Miami, where he also completed his gastroenterology residency and fellowship.

Knoxville Consulting Gastrointestinal is located at 9330 Parkwest Blvd., Suite 307. Info: 865-531-8632

Westside Gastrointestinal Specialists is led by Juan Benitez, MD. Dr. Benitez is board-certified in gastroenterology. His clinical interests include gastroesophageal acid reflux, indigestion, irritable bowel syndrome and the prevention of colon cancer.

He received his medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico. He completed his residency at Keesler United States Air Force Medical Center at the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, and his fellowship at the Washington University Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Westside Gastrointestinal Specialists specializes in treatment of problems of the gastrointestinal tract, such as acid reflux disease, gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, celiac disease, colon cancer, diverticulitis, esophageal cancer, esophageal strictures, liver and pancreatic problems.

The practice has two locations: Knoxville: 9330 Parkwest Blvd., Suite 506, 865-539-5372; and Lenoir City: 576 Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Hwy 321, Suite 105, 865-539-5372.

Both Drs. Spiegelman and Benitez are accepting new patients.

